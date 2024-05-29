Chief Minister Yadav's Stand Against Religious Reservations

Targeting the Congress and other opposition parties, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said nobody will not tolerate reservation on religious lines as it is wrong.

During the campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has claimed the Congress wants to give reservation on the basis of religion.

The Congress has, however, said it provided reservation to certain sections of minority communities in states ruled by it "on the ground of social and economic backwardness,'' but not on the basis of religion.

Asked about his stand on the issue of reservation to the Other Backward Classes, CM Yadav in an interview to PTI on Tuesday night said, ''Nobody will tolerate you if you start giving reservation on the basis of religion. Our stand will be whatever is Prime Minister Modiji's stand on the OBC reservation.'' ''Nobody will tolerate if SC/ST/OBC reservation is given on the basis of religion. It should not happen and it is wrong. It is the Congress' policy and it has acted against the Constitution,'' he said. Babasaheb Ambedkar had said there is no place for religion-based reservation in the country, but the Congress is supporting it and Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal CM) is even going further ahead, Yadav said, adding they will have to pay a price for it.

"We will implement reservation in totality based on the Centre's model and its guidelines," he said to a query on the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code and OBC reservation in MP. Lavishing praise on the PM, the BJP leader said Modi has done a lot for the country in every sphere, be it development on the ground, economy, defence, abrogation of Article 370 (which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir), ban on instant triple talaq, or in the space sector.

''The nation is 'Modimay'. BJP has become the world's largest political party in front of our eyes,'' the CM said.

On former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav's claim that the BJP will lose Varanasi Lok Sabha seat and the opposition INDIA alliance will win all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, Mohan Yadav said, ''They are saying this for the sake of saying. They themselves know how solid they are from inside.'' To another question, he said the BJP is in favour of taking the Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, like Ayodhya (referring to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement).

''We are saying that Mathura should also smile...Lord Krishna is calling...Mathura too will be happy,'' he said.

On the Congress claims that it will win 10-15 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav shot back, ''Why are they not claiming all 29. Who stopped them from doing so? They are not going to win a single seat, not even Chhindwara, Rajgarh or Ratlam-Jhabua.'' In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won 28 out of the 29 seats in the state.

