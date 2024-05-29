Left Menu

Trump and Musk: A Potential Advisory Alliance

In a potential move that could impact the technology and political landscapes, Donald Trump and Elon Musk have discussed Musk taking on an advisory role if Trump wins the 2024 presidential election, according to sources from the Wall Street Journal.

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 21:54 IST
Trump and Musk: A Potential Advisory Alliance
Donald Trump and Elon Musk

May 29 (Reuters) -

* DONALD TRUMP AND ELON MUSK HAVE DISCUSSED A POSSIBLE ADVISORY ROLE FOR THE TESLA LEADER IF TRUMP WINS 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION - WSJ, CITING SOURCES Source: https://www.wsj.com/politics/donald-trump-elon-musk-alliance-d1fe43e3?mod=breakingnews

Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States
4
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Disaster-Proofing Our Future: Leveraging HAPS and Sustainable Energy for Disaster Response

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024