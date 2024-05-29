Trump and Musk: A Potential Advisory Alliance

May 29 (Reuters) -

* DONALD TRUMP AND ELON MUSK HAVE DISCUSSED A POSSIBLE ADVISORY ROLE FOR THE TESLA LEADER IF TRUMP WINS 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION - WSJ, CITING SOURCES Source: https://www.wsj.com/politics/donald-trump-elon-musk-alliance-d1fe43e3?mod=breakingnews

