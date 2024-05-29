Trump and Musk: A Potential Advisory Alliance
In a potential move that could impact the technology and political landscapes, Donald Trump and Elon Musk have discussed Musk taking on an advisory role if Trump wins the 2024 presidential election, according to sources from the Wall Street Journal.
* DONALD TRUMP AND ELON MUSK HAVE DISCUSSED A POSSIBLE ADVISORY ROLE FOR THE TESLA LEADER IF TRUMP WINS 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION - WSJ, CITING SOURCES Source: https://www.wsj.com/politics/donald-trump-elon-musk-alliance-d1fe43e3?mod=breakingnews
