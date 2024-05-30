Blow the Conch: BJP Urges Vigilance in Basirhat

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday urged women in troubled Sandeshkhali region, as well as other areas of Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency, to blow conch shells as a signal if they see any suspicious activities before the June 1 election.

Speaking at a campaign rally in support of BJP candidate Rekha Patra, Adhikari voiced concerns about potential visits by ''TMC-controlled state police'' and others to intimidate residents into voting for the ruling party.

He advised residents to blow conch shells if they observe unfamiliar people entering their neighborhoods late at night and cautioned against accepting money from organisations linked to the TMC.

''If you (residents) see any suspicious movement at night, if you notice police personnel accompanied by strangers but not central force personnel entering your locality, blow conch shells if the situation warrants,'' he said. Adhikari also warned TMC officials against violating Election Commission guidelines, citing repercussions similar to those faced by incarcerated TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh.

Additionally, he told voters about the implementation of webcasting in all polling booths in Basirhat constituency and cautioned against tampering with the cameras ''by TMC in connivance with a section of local administration.'' In response, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh dismissed Adhikari's claims, stating that the election is being conducted under EC surveillance and accused Adhikari of spreading falsehoods about the administration and state police.

''BJP knows what will be the outcome of the polls in Basirhat along with other seats in West Bengal. Their Sandeshkhali conspiracy has backfired. Everyone knows that the poll is being conducted under EC surveillance. Adhikari is spreading canards against the administration and state police,'' he added.

