Telangana BJP MLA receives threat calls; accuses Hyderabad Police for inaction in the case

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Raja Singh from Goshamahal has filed a report with the police in Hyderabad, alleging that he is constantly receiving a threatening call from unidentified numbers. He alleged that despite multiple complaints, Hyderabad Police has not taken any action in the matter.

Receiving little to no response from Hyderabad Police, he has written a complaint letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Director General of Police (DGP) of Telangana, regarding the threats he has been receiving from international numbers. Raja Singh said, "I shared the number of the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy with blackmailers, stating to them it's my alternate number, in hope of strict action against them, but still the matter is in a cold row and police have not taken any action."

The BJP MLA also took a jibe at AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi and accused him of spreading communal tensions in the state. He further requested that the Telangana Police look into the matter and take the essential steps. On the issues of cow slaughtering and 'Gau Rakshak', BJP MLA Singh stated, "Owaisi and his followers are spreading communal tensions in the state. Owaisi and his followers are perpetrated to shoot Gau Rakshak on the spot. Now, that the matter is serious, Telangana Police has to look into it and take precautionary measures to prevent communal tensions in the state."

Earlier, on May 3, during the elections, a case had been registered against party leader Raja Singh for violating the guidelines of the Election Commission during election campaigning. The Lok Sabha elections in Telangana are witnessing a triangular contest between the ruling Congress, the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), and the BJP.

Voting for all 17 seats in Telangana concluded in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 13. Telangana witnessed a high voter turnout of 65.67 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India's data. (ANI)

