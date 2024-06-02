Prime Minister Modi Praises Telangana on Statehood Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm greetings to the people of Telangana on Sunday as the state celebrated its statehood day. In a heartfelt message shared on the platform X, Modi expressed his pride in the state's contributions to the nation's progress.

Emphasizing Telangana's rich historical and cultural heritage, the Prime Minister said, "Best wishes to my sisters and brothers of Telangana on their Statehood Day. Every Indian takes great pride in the state's contribution to national progress."

Modi reassured the citizens of his continued commitment to fostering the state's growth and development in the coming years.

