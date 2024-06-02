"Confident of NDA victory in Lok Sabha polls": TDP's Venkata Ramana Reddy

Citing the predictions of exit polls that indicate a thumping victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government and his return to power for a third consecutive term, Nellore TDP leader Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy said that party members are confident of the NDA's victory in the polls. Post-announcement of exit polls on Saturday, Venkat Ramana Reddy said, "We hope voters choose TDP and bring the party back to power. Many exit poll surveys predict NDA alliance will form the government in Andhra Pradesh. A few exit polls are biased. We are confident in the NDA alliance's victory in the polls. In the upcoming 48 hours, we are going to know the result."

"Chandra Babu Naidu will be the Chief Minister," said TDP leader Annam Venkat Ramana Reddy. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is poised to retain power at the Centre with a thumping majority and register its third straight win in the Lok Sabha polls, exit polls predicted on Saturday.

The exit polls predicted that the ruling BJP-led NDA is poised to improve its performance over its 2019 record when it won 352 seats. Two exit polls predicted the BJP also improving its numbers from the 303 seats it won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The BJP-led NDA improved its numbers in 2019 Lok Sabha polls compared to the 2014 election. It is again poised for an upward trajectory, the exit polls predicted.

The pollsters gave varying numbers to the INDIA bloc, a grouping of parties opposed to the BJP, but predicted that it will perform better than the Congress-led UPA in 2019. Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 19 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi steering the BJP campaign. Votes will be counted on June 4.

The exit poll outcome was declared after the conclusion of polling for the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha polls on Saturday. Simultaneous assembly polls have also been held in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim apart from assembly by-polls in several states. (ANI)

