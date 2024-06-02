Opposition Leaders Urge for Precedence of Postal Ballots in Election Results

Leaders from the INDIA opposition bloc have called upon the Election Commission (EC) to prioritize the counting and declaration of postal ballots ahead of electronic voting machine (EVM) results, urging the poll panel to establish clear guidelines and ensure their implementation.

In a meeting held on Sunday, representatives from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) emphasized the importance of adhering to statutory rules that stipulate postal ballots be addressed first. Highlighting their concerns, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi pointed out that the guideline has been neglected in practice, despite an increased usage of postal ballots by senior citizens and differently-abled individuals.

The delegation also stressed the significance of transparent verification processes for EVM control units, including CCTV monitoring and date-and-time checks, to maintain the integrity of the election results. Prominent leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, and Sitaram Yechury were among those advocating for these measures, underscoring their efforts to ensure a fair and accurate vote-counting process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)