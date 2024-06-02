Left Menu

Landslide Victory for Sikkim Krantikari Morcha in Assembly Elections

Led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha won 31 of 32 seats in the Sikkim Assembly elections, defeating the Sikkim Democratic Front. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the victory, while Tamang promised continued development for the state. Both BJP and Congress failed to secure any seats.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 02-06-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 20:19 IST
The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), under the leadership of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, clinched a decisive triumph in the recent Sikkim Assembly elections, securing 31 out of 32 seats. The landslide victory marked SKM's return to power for a second term.

The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), which governed Sikkim for 25 years until 2019, faced a crushing defeat, winning just one seat. Notably, SDF president and former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling lost in both constituencies he contested, ending his long presence in the assembly since 1985.

Expressing gratitude, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Tamang and the SKM on their overwhelming success. Tamang, who won from two constituencies, pledged to further Sikkim's development and prosperity. Despite their efforts, both BJP and Congress failed to win any seats, with BJP securing 5.18% of the vote share and Congress a mere 0.32%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

