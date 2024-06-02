Landslide Victory for Sikkim Krantikari Morcha in Assembly Elections

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), under the leadership of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, clinched a decisive triumph in the recent Sikkim Assembly elections, securing 31 out of 32 seats. The landslide victory marked SKM's return to power for a second term.

The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), which governed Sikkim for 25 years until 2019, faced a crushing defeat, winning just one seat. Notably, SDF president and former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling lost in both constituencies he contested, ending his long presence in the assembly since 1985.

Expressing gratitude, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Tamang and the SKM on their overwhelming success. Tamang, who won from two constituencies, pledged to further Sikkim's development and prosperity. Despite their efforts, both BJP and Congress failed to win any seats, with BJP securing 5.18% of the vote share and Congress a mere 0.32%.

