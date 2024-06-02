Jharkhand witnesses 70.88 pc voting in seventh phase, overall voting in all four phases 66.19 pc: CEO

Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar said that in the seventh phase, the voting percentage in Jharkhand was 70.88 percent while the overall voting percentage was 66.19 percent in all the four phases of Lok Sabha polls. He said that women outnumbered men voters in 12 out of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies. K Ravi Kumar said, "In the seventh phase, the voting percentage in Jharkhand was 70.88 percent. Rajmahal had 70.78 percent, Dumka had 73.87 percent and Godda had 68.63 voting percentage. At the same time, Jharkhand had an overall voting percentage of 66.19 percent."

K Ravi Kumar said that according to the 2019 Lok Sabha in Jharkhand, the voting percentage has increased in eight parliamentary constituencies. "At the same time, the voting percentage of 6 Lok Sabha constituencies has decreased. In the northern belt, the voting percentage has decreased in constituencies near Bihar borders like Palamu, Chatra, Hazaribagh and Kodarma." He further said that men outnumbered women in 13 assembly constituencies only.

The Chief Electoral Officer said, "Out of 81 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand, women voters have voted more than men in 68 assembly constituencies. At the same time, men have voted more in 13 assembly constituencies. At the same time, women voters have outnumbered men voters in 12 Lok Sabha constituencies out of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies." The Chief Electoral Officer said that all the preparations for counting have been completed. "Counting will be done from 8 am on June 4. Three-tier security arrangements have been made at all counting stations," he added.

The exit polls on Saturday have predicted a comfortable victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Jharkhand. In Jharkhand, voting was held in the four phases on 14 Lok Sabha seats. (ANI)

