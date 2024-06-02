Mexico's Historic Election: First Female President Imminent

Mexicans are poised to make history by electing the nation's first female president this Sunday, in an electoral battle between a former academic promising to extend the incumbent's populist policies and an ex-senator intent on intensifying the war against deadly drug cartels.

Almost 100 million voters are registered to participate in this monumental election, also selecting governors, congress members, and local officials. The elections are being viewed as a significant referendum on outgoing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, whose party, Morena, currently dominates most state and congressional seats.

The election has been notably marked by violence, reflecting the nation's ongoing struggle with cartel conflicts and security concerns. Leading the presidential race is Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum for Morena, while opposition candidate Xóchitl Gálvez, who has critiqued the president's security strategies, comes in close behind. High early voter turnout suggests a fervent civic engagement in Mexico's future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)