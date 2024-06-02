Left Menu

Mexico's Historic Election: First Female President Imminent

Mexicans are set to make history by electing the first female president between two leading candidates: one backing current populist policies, the other pledging to fight cartel violence. Approximately 100 million registered voters will also choose governors, congress members, and local officials in Mexico's largest and most violent electoral exercise in recent years.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 02-06-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 21:35 IST
Mexico's Historic Election: First Female President Imminent
AI Generated Representative Image

Mexicans are poised to make history by electing the nation's first female president this Sunday, in an electoral battle between a former academic promising to extend the incumbent's populist policies and an ex-senator intent on intensifying the war against deadly drug cartels.

Almost 100 million voters are registered to participate in this monumental election, also selecting governors, congress members, and local officials. The elections are being viewed as a significant referendum on outgoing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, whose party, Morena, currently dominates most state and congressional seats.

The election has been notably marked by violence, reflecting the nation's ongoing struggle with cartel conflicts and security concerns. Leading the presidential race is Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum for Morena, while opposition candidate Xóchitl Gálvez, who has critiqued the president's security strategies, comes in close behind. High early voter turnout suggests a fervent civic engagement in Mexico's future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
2
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024