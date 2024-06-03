High Security as Mizoram Prepares for Lok Sabha Vote Count

More than 2,000 personnel are set to oversee the counting of votes for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram, according to a senior official.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas stated that a three-tier security arrangement has been established in all 13 counting centers across the state.

The state capital, Aizawl, will have three counting centers, with one in each remaining district headquarters. There will be a total of 40 counting halls equipped with 379 counting tables, each supervised by a counting supervisor, agent, and micro observer, said Vyas. The vote count will commence at 8 am on Tuesday, starting with postal ballots followed by those cast in EVMs.

Media centers have been installed at all counting venues to provide continuous information on election results. Mizoram, which has a single Lok Sabha seat, saw 56.6 percent voter turnout from over 8.56 lakh voters during the polls held on April 19. Although six candidates contested, the primary competition is expected to be between ZPM, MNF, and Congress.

