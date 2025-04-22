Left Menu

Maharashtra Voter Turnout Debate: Election Commission vs Rahul Gandhi

The Election Commission of India has dismissed allegations by Rahul Gandhi regarding abnormal voter turnout in Maharashtra elections as misinformation. Commission sources refute claims of fraudulent activities during voting, emphasizing the transparent, lawful execution of the poll with authorized political party overseers maintaining scrutiny throughout the process.

Updated: 22-04-2025 18:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India has rebuffed allegations by Rahul Gandhi concerning unusual voter turnout in the Maharashtra elections. EC sources assert that such claims of misinformation disrespect the law and undermine the efforts of political workers and polling staff.

Gandhi alleged in the US that Maharashtra's electoral process saw more votes cast than eligible voters, a claim the Election Commission found absurd. Sources emphasize that the voting figures align with average hourly turnout patterns. Permitting substantiated scrutiny, no abnormality claims were filed by party candidates.

The electoral rolls were crafted according to statutory regulations, with no substantial grievances from any political body before or during the election. The Election Commission affirmed the election's fairness, conducted with oversight from formally appointed agents by political parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

