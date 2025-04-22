The Election Commission of India has rebuffed allegations by Rahul Gandhi concerning unusual voter turnout in the Maharashtra elections. EC sources assert that such claims of misinformation disrespect the law and undermine the efforts of political workers and polling staff.

Gandhi alleged in the US that Maharashtra's electoral process saw more votes cast than eligible voters, a claim the Election Commission found absurd. Sources emphasize that the voting figures align with average hourly turnout patterns. Permitting substantiated scrutiny, no abnormality claims were filed by party candidates.

The electoral rolls were crafted according to statutory regulations, with no substantial grievances from any political body before or during the election. The Election Commission affirmed the election's fairness, conducted with oversight from formally appointed agents by political parties.

