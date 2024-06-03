Left Menu

Nigel Farage to Lead Reform UK in General Election Bid

Nigel Farage, former Brexit Party leader, announced his decision to contest the July 4 general election for the anti-immigration Reform UK party. Farage will run from Clacton, Essex, expressing a renewed commitment to his supporters. His entry could impact Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party.

PTI | London | Updated: 03-06-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 22:57 IST
Nigel Farage, the former chief of the Brexit Party and UKIP, has announced a reversal of his previous decision not to contest the upcoming July 4 general election.

In a London press conference, the contentious British politician revealed he would lead the anti-immigration Reform UK party, contesting from Clacton in Essex. Facing a 'terrible sense of guilt,' Farage disclosed that he felt a duty towards his supporters.

'I've changed my mind. It's allowed, you know, it's not always a sign of weakness. It could potentially be a sign of strength,' he stated, emphasizing his commitment to his supporters despite past controversies.

With his entry, the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak-led Conservative Party may face further challenges from the right-wing electorate, as Farage's candidacy offers a potential split in votes. Additionally, Farage aims to leverage his television debate appearances to criticize main political parties.

Prime Minister Sunak, addressing Farage's impact, conveyed a clear stance to voters: 'One of the two people will be prime minister – either [Labour leader] Keir Starmer or me. A vote for anyone who's not a Conservative candidate is just a vote to put Keir Starmer in Number 10.'

Meanwhile, a YouGov poll released by 'Sky News' indicates a potential substantial victory for the opposition Labour Party, predicting a historic landslide majority of 194 seats.

