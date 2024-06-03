Tragic Confirmation: Four Hostages, Including Three Elderly Men, Killed by Hamas

The Israeli military has confirmed the tragic deaths of four hostages held by Hamas, shedding light on a heartbreaking situation that has gripped the nation.

Among the deceased were three elderly men, Amiram Cooper, Yoram Metzger, and Haim Peri, each over 80 years old. They had been featured in a poignant Hamas video pleading for their release titled, 'Don't let us grow old here,' released last December.

The confirmation of these deaths underscores the severe human toll in the ongoing conflict, further complicating efforts for peace and resolution.

