Left Menu

Tragic Confirmation: Four Hostages, Including Three Elderly Men, Killed by Hamas

The Israeli military has confirmed the deaths of four hostages held by Hamas, including three elderly men seen pleading for their release in a Hamas video from December. The men, Amiram Cooper, Yoram Metzger, and Haim Peri, all aged 80 or older, were featured in a video titled, 'Don't let us grow old here.'

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 03-06-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 23:29 IST
Tragic Confirmation: Four Hostages, Including Three Elderly Men, Killed by Hamas
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israeli military has confirmed the tragic deaths of four hostages held by Hamas, shedding light on a heartbreaking situation that has gripped the nation.

Among the deceased were three elderly men, Amiram Cooper, Yoram Metzger, and Haim Peri, each over 80 years old. They had been featured in a poignant Hamas video pleading for their release titled, 'Don't let us grow old here,' released last December.

The confirmation of these deaths underscores the severe human toll in the ongoing conflict, further complicating efforts for peace and resolution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Telemedicine and Beyond: Transforming Public Healthcare in Peru with Digital Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024