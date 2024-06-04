Left Menu

Biden Labels Trump as Convicted Felon in Historic Fundraiser Speech

President Joe Biden called former President Donald Trump a 'convicted felon' during a fundraiser in Greenwich, Connecticut. This marks the first time in American history that a convicted former president is seeking the office of the presidency. Biden criticized Trump's attacks on the U.S. Justice system as damaging.

Updated: 04-06-2024 05:35 IST
President Joe Biden on Monday called former President Donald Trump a "convicted felon" who is seeking the office of the presidency for the first time in American history. Trump became the first U.S. president to be convicted of a crime last week when a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying documents to cover up a payment to silence a porn star ahead of the 2016 election.

"For the first time in American history a former president that is a convicted felon is now seeking the office of the presidency," Biden told a small group of donors during a fundraiser in Greenwich, Connecticut. Biden said Trump's attacks on the U.S. Justice system are "more damaging."

