Lok Sabha Polls: Rajasthan's Tight Race Unfolds

Vote counting for the Lok Sabha elections and a bypoll to one assembly constituency in Rajasthan began amid tight security. The BJP, which won all seats in 2014 and most in 2019, faces competition from the opposition INDIA bloc this time, with several exit polls predicting gains for the latter.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-06-2024 08:20 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 08:20 IST
The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections and the bypoll to one assembly constituency in Rajasthan commenced under strict security measures at 8 am on Tuesday.

The BJP had a clean sweep in 2014, winning all 25 parliamentary seats. In 2019, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) took all the seats again, with the BJP securing 24 and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) one. This year, however, exit polls indicate that the opposition INDIA bloc might secure five to seven seats.

The Congress formed alliances with the CPI(M) in Sikar and the RLP in Nagaur, while also supporting the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) in Banswara-Dungarpur. Meanwhile, the BJP contested all 25 seats independently. Additionally, counting is in progress for the Bagidora assembly bypoll in Banswara, a seat that became vacant after former Congress MLA Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya joined the BJP and ran for the Lok Sabha elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

