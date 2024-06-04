West Bengal Vote Counting Begins: Crucial Results Awaited

The eagerly anticipated vote counting for 42 Lok Sabha constituencies and two assembly by-polls in West Bengal commenced on Tuesday morning, according to election officials. The multi-phase polling, which spanned from April 19 to June 1, set the stage for these critical results.

Voters across the region participated in seven phases of polling, a strategy employed to manage the vast number of constituencies and ensure orderly conduct. Each phase saw its own unique set of challenges and levels of voter engagement.

As the counting process unfolds, political analysts and party strategists are keeping a close eye on the vote tallies, which are expected to shape the immediate political landscape of West Bengal. The results could influence the larger national political dynamics as well.

