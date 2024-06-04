BJP and Congress Neck and Neck in Assam Postal Ballot Count
The ruling BJP and opposition Congress are leading in three Lok Sabha seats each during the postal ballot round of counting in 14 constituencies in Assam. Key candidates include Sarbananda Sonowal, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Gaurav Gogoi, and Prodyut Bordoloi. The counting process is extensive, spanning across multiple centers.
The ruling BJP and opposition Congress are locked in a tight race, each leading in three Lok Sabha seats in the postal ballot count across 14 constituencies in Assam on Tuesday, according to TV channels.
Leading candidates for the BJP include Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Dibrugarh, Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa in Kaziranga, and MLA Ranjit Dutta in Tezpur in the initial round.
Meanwhile, prominent Congress figures like Lok Sabha deputy leader of opposition Gaurav Gogoi in Jorhat, sitting Nagaon MP Prodyut Bordoloi, and MLA Rakibul Hussain in Dhubri are also leading in the postal ballot count.
The counting operation is extensive, involving 152 halls with 1,941 counting tables spread across 52 centers, manned by 5,823 counting personnel along with 64 general observers overseeing the process.
Polling for the Lok Sabha seats took place in three phases: April 19, April 26, and May 7, covering constituencies such as Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, and others.
In the outgoing Lok Sabha, the BJP held nine seats, with Congress holding three, AIUDF one, and another by an independent candidate from Assam.
