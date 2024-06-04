NDPP's Chumben Murry Takes Early Lead in Nagaland Lok Sabha Race

NDPP candidate Chumben Murry has taken an early lead in the race for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland. According to initial trends released by the Election Commission website, Murry is ahead by 1,782 votes over his closest competitor, Congress candidate S Supongmeren Jamir.

The polling in Nagaland was part of the first phase of voting, which took place on April 19. This early lead places the NDPP in a favorable position to secure the seat.

As results continue to come in, both parties will be closely monitoring the trends. Murry's lead is a critical indicator of the electorate's preference in this northeastern state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)