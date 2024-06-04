Left Menu

NDPP's Chumben Murry Takes Early Lead in Nagaland Lok Sabha Race

NDPP candidate Chumben Murry is currently leading by 1,782 votes over Congress rival S Supongmeren Jamir in the Nagaland Lok Sabha seat, according to early trends from the Election Commission website. Voting took place on April 19 in the first phase.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 04-06-2024 09:19 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 09:19 IST
NDPP's Chumben Murry Takes Early Lead in Nagaland Lok Sabha Race
Chumben Murry
  • Country:
  • India

NDPP candidate Chumben Murry has taken an early lead in the race for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland. According to initial trends released by the Election Commission website, Murry is ahead by 1,782 votes over his closest competitor, Congress candidate S Supongmeren Jamir.

The polling in Nagaland was part of the first phase of voting, which took place on April 19. This early lead places the NDPP in a favorable position to secure the seat.

As results continue to come in, both parties will be closely monitoring the trends. Murry's lead is a critical indicator of the electorate's preference in this northeastern state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Telemedicine and Beyond: Transforming Public Healthcare in Peru with Digital Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024