Elderly Sikh Candidate's Bold Move Sparks Interest in Kanyakumari
In Kanyakumari district, an elderly Sikh man, identified as a candidate from a fringe outfit, attracted attention at a counting center by sporting a knife inside a sheath. Police on duty questioned him regarding the knife. Local TV reports provide further details on the incident.
- Country:
- India
In a surprising turn of events, an elderly Sikh man arrived at a Kanyakumari district counting center carrying a knife neatly sheathed at his side. The individual, reportedly a candidate from a fringe political outfit, attracted immediate attention from the police on security duty.
Authorities swiftly questioned the man about the knife, adhering to security protocols at the counting center. Suspense loomed as officers sought clarity on the candidate's intentions and background.
According to local television reports, the man is actively running for a position, elevating the stakes and speculations surrounding his presence. This incident underscores the heightened security measures and the diverse array of candidates in this election season.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kanyakumari
- Sikh candidate
- election
- knife
- sheath
- police
- fringe outfit
- security
- questioned
- local news
ALSO READ
15 persons killed as mini goods vehicle ferrying them plunges into gorge in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district: Police.
BJP MLA Harish Poonja Faces FIR for Alleged Police Intimidation in Illegal Quarry Case
Police Recreate Crime Scene at Delhi CM's Residence in AAP MP Assault Case
Pune Police Seek Justice as Drunk Teen's Fatal Crash Sparks Outrage
Delhi court defers order on police's cancellation report in POCSO case against Brij Bhushan