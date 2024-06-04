"It will be '400 paar' by 4 pm": BJP's Yogendra Chandolia on LS polls result

As the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election is set to commence, BJP's North West Delhi candidate Yogendra Chandolia on Tuesday expressed confidence in his party's victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha election saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi will secure a third term. He predicted that the BJP would secure '400 paar' by 4 pm. "Exit Polls is saying just one thing '400 paar'...It is the bad habit of the Opposition. They must accept the mandate. Whatever Narendra Modi did for the country in 10 years - public was waiting for the day of voting. Today, counting is being done across the country. It will begin at 8 am and I am confident that with the trends that come in by 12 noon, PM Modi will become the PM for the third time and by 4 pm, it will be '400 paar'..."

As the counting of votes began, he expressed confidence in winning Delhi's North West Lok Sabha seat by securing more votes than the previous winning candidate. "I will win with more votes than last time..."I will win as many votes as Hans Raj Hans won, or one more than him... the record margin will be from the North West Lok Sabha seat in Delhi."

The exit polls predicted that the ruling BJP-led NDA is poised to improve its performance over its 2019 record when it won 352 seats. Two polls predicted the BJP also improving its numbers from the 303 seats it won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. If the exit poll predictions come true on June 4 when votes are counted, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the only PM after Jawaharlal Nehru to win three successive terms in Lok Sabha polls. The exit polls predicted 'Modi 3.0' with PM Modi having led the BJP's poll effort through rallies and roadshows in various parts of the country.

According to India Today-Axis My India exit polls, NDA is predicted to win 361-401 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. The INDIA bloc is expected to win 131-166 seats, it said and gave 8 to 20 seats to other parties. The Republic PMarq exit poll gave 359 of 543 seats to NDA, 154 to INDIA bloc and 30 to others. Republic Matrize poll gave 353-368 seats to NDA, 118-113 to the INDIA bloc and 43-48 to others.

The NewsX Dynamics gave 371 seats to NDA, 125 to INDIA bloc and 47 to others. Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi steering the BJP campaign. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)