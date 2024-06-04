Left Menu

SKM's Dominance: A New Era in Sikkim's Politics

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) was in the lead for Sikkim's lone Lok Sabha seat as of Tuesday morning, defeating the Sikkim Democratic Front with a significant margin. The party already secured 31 out of 32 seats in the assembly elections held on April 19, with results announced on June 2.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 04-06-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 09:54 IST
The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) surged ahead in the state's only Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday morning, according to data from the Election Commission.

SKM's candidate, Indra Hang Subba, secured a lead of 26,797 votes over his closest competitor, PD Rai of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF).

The polling for the seat took place on April 19, coinciding with the assembly elections. The assembly election results, declared on June 2, saw the SKM achieving a sweeping victory by winning 31 of the 32 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

