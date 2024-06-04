BJP Dominates Madhya Pradesh: Sweeping All 29 Lok Sabha Seats
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh during the ongoing vote counting on Tuesday. Notable BJP candidates leading included Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna) and Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Vidisha). Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh and Nakul Nath were trailing in their respective constituencies.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appeared to dominate the electoral landscape in Madhya Pradesh, leading in all 29 Lok Sabha seats as vote counting continued on Tuesday.
Among the prominent BJP candidates, Jyotiraditya Scindia was ahead in Guna, and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan led in Vidisha. Other notable BJP leads included Faggan Singh Kulaste in Mandla and Shankar Lalwani in Indore.
Conversely, Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh trailed in Rajgarh, where BJP's Rodmal Nagar led by a margin of 10,890 votes. Similarly, in Chhindwara, Congress incumbent Nakul Nath was behind, with BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu leading by 3,806 votes.
