Strengthening Agri-Ties: Shivraj Singh Chouhan at BRICS Meeting

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will attend the 15th BRICS Agriculture Ministers Meeting in Brazil. He plans to engage in bilateral talks with Brazilian counterparts to enhance cooperation in agriculture, technology, and food security. Additional interactions include meetings with Brazilian agribusiness leaders and the Indian diaspora.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 16:42 IST
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is set to attend the 15th BRICS Agriculture Ministers Meeting on April 17 in Brazil.

During his visit, Chouhan aims to strengthen the agricultural collaboration between India and Brazil through bilateral meetings with Agriculture and Livestock Minister Carlos Henrique Baqueta Favaro, according to official statements.

The meetings are geared towards enhancing cooperation in agriculture, agri-technology, rural development, and food security. Chouhan will also engage with leading Brazilian agribusiness companies and the Brazilian Association of Vegetable Oil Industries to explore investment opportunities. Additionally, he will participate in a tree plantation ceremony at the Indian Embassy and engage with the Indian diaspora in Sao Paulo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

