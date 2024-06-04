Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh BJP Reigns Assembly Bypolls

Three out of six Congress rebels who switched to BJP are leading in the Himachal Pradesh assembly bypolls. Sudhir Sharma, Davinder Bhutto, and Inder Dutt Lakhanpal are making significant strides in their respective constituencies. Meanwhile, BJP’s Rajinder Rana and Chetanya Sharma face tough competition, trailing in Sujanpur and Gagret respectively.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 04-06-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 10:40 IST
Himachal Pradesh BJP Reigns Assembly Bypolls
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable turn of events, three of the six Congress rebels now running as BJP candidates in Himachal Pradesh are leading their rivals in the assembly bypolls, according to the trends from the Election Commission.

Soon-to-be BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma has surged ahead by 615 votes in Dharamshala, while Davinder Bhutto is leading by 397 votes in Kutlehar. Barsar's seat sees Inder Dutt Lakhanpal leading by a significant margin of 1,031 votes.

Meanwhile, the contest looks grim for BJP in Sujanpur and Gagret, where Rajinder Rana and Chetanya Sharma are trailing by 1,351 and 851 votes respectively. The bypolls took place on June 1, alongside elections to four Lok Sabha seats, following the disqualification of six assembly members who initially crossed over from Congress to BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

TuFF Technology: Innovative Recycling Method for Carbon Fiber Composites

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024