Himachal Pradesh BJP Reigns Assembly Bypolls

In a remarkable turn of events, three of the six Congress rebels now running as BJP candidates in Himachal Pradesh are leading their rivals in the assembly bypolls, according to the trends from the Election Commission.

Soon-to-be BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma has surged ahead by 615 votes in Dharamshala, while Davinder Bhutto is leading by 397 votes in Kutlehar. Barsar's seat sees Inder Dutt Lakhanpal leading by a significant margin of 1,031 votes.

Meanwhile, the contest looks grim for BJP in Sujanpur and Gagret, where Rajinder Rana and Chetanya Sharma are trailing by 1,351 and 851 votes respectively. The bypolls took place on June 1, alongside elections to four Lok Sabha seats, following the disqualification of six assembly members who initially crossed over from Congress to BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)