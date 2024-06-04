UDF Leads As Kerala Polls Witness Intense Contest

The Congress-led UDF continues to dominate the majority of seats, according to early trends from Tuesday's EVM ballot count. Key Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and K C Venugopal, hold strong leads in Wayanad and Alappuzha, respectively.

In a surprising turn, LDF's K Radhakrishnan retains a slight lead in Alathur against Congress's Ramya Haridas. Meanwhile, the NDA candidate in Thrissur, Suresh Gopi, has established a comfortable lead over his rivals.

Other notable leads include UDF candidates Dean Kuriakose in Idukki and N K Premachandran in Kollam. In Thiruvananthapuram, a fierce battle is unfolding between Congress's Shashi Tharoor and BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Counting is still underway in Kerala, indicating a close contest in various seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)