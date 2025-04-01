Minister Suresh Gopi Dismisses 'L2 Empuraan' Controversy as Business Drama
Union Minister Suresh Gopi labeled the debate over 'L2 Empuraan', starring Mohanlal, as a business tactic. Despite criticisms, Kerala's Culture Minister Saji Cherian defended the film's artistic value. Actor Mohanlal apologized for the distress caused by political themes and promised changes to the film.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Tuesday dismissed the controversy surrounding the recently released movie 'L2 Empuraan', which features superstar Mohanlal, as nothing more than a dramatic ploy designed to boost the film's business prospects. The film, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, serves as a sequel to 'Lucifer' and has sparked debate over its political and social themes, drawing both criticism and praise.
Speaking on the matter, Minister Gopi questioned the origins of the controversy, suggesting it was merely a business strategy to manipulate public perception and generate revenue. Meanwhile, Culture and Youth Affairs Minister Saji Cherian came to the film's defense on Monday, encouraging appreciation for the film's artistic merit and central message of unity.
Echoing Cherian's sentiments, actor Mohanlal responded publicly, acknowledging the distress caused by the film's political themes. In a Facebook post, he announced the removal of controversial elements to prevent promotion of hatred against any political group. Mohanlal expressed gratitude towards his audience for their longstanding support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
