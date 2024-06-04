NDA Leads in Bihar Lok Sabha Seats Amid India Bloc Competition
The ruling NDA is leading in several Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar, including Paschim Champaran and Patna Sahib. INDIA bloc candidates, including from RJD and Congress, are also making gains. Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi is leading in Gaya. Vote counting continues across the state.
- Country:
- India
The ruling NDA is leading in 30 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar, with the INDIA bloc ahead in seven, according to initial trends available on the Election Commission (EC) website.
BJP candidates are leading in key areas such as Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Darbhanga, and Patna Sahib. Meanwhile, JD(U) candidates are making strides in Sheohar, Sitamarhi, and Supaul.
Former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi is leading by 29,767 votes in the Gaya Lok Sabha seat. In contrast, RJD, Congress, and CPI candidates from the INDIA bloc are gaining ground in Valmiki Nagar and other constituencies. Independent candidate Hina Shahab leads in Siwan.
Counting is underway at more than 36 centers statewide after polling was conducted in seven phases from April 19 to June 1.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar election
- NDA
- India bloc
- Lok Sabha
- BJP
- JDU
- RJD
- Congress
- EC website
- Gaya seat
ALSO READ
BJP not against minorities, 'not just today but never': PM Modi in interview to PTI Videos.
BJP, BJD in cahoots with each other: Cong
Narrative of BJP weakness in south similar to many myths such as BJP is urban-centric, Baniya-Brahmin party, says Modi in interview to PTI videos.
BJP to score big in South, NDA will cross 400, says Modi in unwavering confidence for Lok Sabha results
BJP will make a son or daughter of the soil as Odisha chief minister: PM Modi at poll rally in Angul.