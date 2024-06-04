NDA Leads in Bihar Lok Sabha Seats Amid India Bloc Competition

The ruling NDA is leading in 30 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar, with the INDIA bloc ahead in seven, according to initial trends available on the Election Commission (EC) website.

BJP candidates are leading in key areas such as Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Darbhanga, and Patna Sahib. Meanwhile, JD(U) candidates are making strides in Sheohar, Sitamarhi, and Supaul.

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi is leading by 29,767 votes in the Gaya Lok Sabha seat. In contrast, RJD, Congress, and CPI candidates from the INDIA bloc are gaining ground in Valmiki Nagar and other constituencies. Independent candidate Hina Shahab leads in Siwan.

Counting is underway at more than 36 centers statewide after polling was conducted in seven phases from April 19 to June 1.

