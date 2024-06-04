Intense Battle in Pathanamthitta: UDF's Anto Antony Leads Over BJP's Anil Antony

Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha seat witnessed an intense electoral clash as UDF's Anto Antony led by over 4,000 votes against his closest competitor on Tuesday. This constituency saw BJP candidate Anil K Antony, son of Congress veteran A K Antony, challenging established figures.

According to the Election Commission, Anto Antony is ahead with over 27,000 votes while CPI(M)'s Thomas Isaac garnered around 22,000 votes. Anil Antony trailed in third place with approximately 16,000 votes.

The high-stakes campaign drew significant national attention, marked by visits from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to rally support for Anil Antony.

