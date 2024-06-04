Left Menu

Trivendra Singh Rawat's Political Comeback: Triumph in Haridwar

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat of the BJP secured a significant victory in the Haridwar Lok Sabha seat, defeating Congress candidate Virender Rawat by 1,64,056 votes. This win marks his return to political prominence after a period of seclusion following his resignation as CM in March 2021.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 04-06-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 20:47 IST
Trivendra Singh Rawat's Political Comeback: Triumph in Haridwar
Trivendra Singh Rawat
  • Country:
  • India

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinched a significant victory on Tuesday, winning the Haridwar seat in the Lok Sabha elections. He defeated Congress candidate Virender Rawat by a formidable margin of 1,64,056 votes.

This victory represents a powerful political comeback for Trivendra Singh Rawat, whose career had seemingly taken a backseat following his unexpected resignation as chief minister in March 2021, just shy of completing four years in office. After stepping down, Rawat was handed organisational roles but remained politically less visible, even abstaining from the 2022 assembly polls in Uttarakhand.

Now, with his landslide win, Rawat re-enters the political mainstage, effectively ending his period of seclusion and marking a new chapter in his political career.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024