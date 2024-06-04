Trivendra Singh Rawat's Political Comeback: Triumph in Haridwar

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinched a significant victory on Tuesday, winning the Haridwar seat in the Lok Sabha elections. He defeated Congress candidate Virender Rawat by a formidable margin of 1,64,056 votes.

This victory represents a powerful political comeback for Trivendra Singh Rawat, whose career had seemingly taken a backseat following his unexpected resignation as chief minister in March 2021, just shy of completing four years in office. After stepping down, Rawat was handed organisational roles but remained politically less visible, even abstaining from the 2022 assembly polls in Uttarakhand.

Now, with his landslide win, Rawat re-enters the political mainstage, effectively ending his period of seclusion and marking a new chapter in his political career.

