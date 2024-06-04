Left Menu

Nayab Singh Saini Secures Victory in Karnal Bypoll

Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, triumphed in the Karnal Assembly bypoll, defeating Congress candidate Tarlochan Singh by a margin of 41,540 votes. The seat, previously held by BJP's Manohar Lal Khattar, saw high voter turnout during the sixth phase of the general elections on May 25.

PTI | Haryana | Updated: 04-06-2024 21:27 IST
In a decisive political contest, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emerged victorious in the Karnal Assembly bypoll, overtaking Congress rival Tarlochan Singh by a significant margin of 41,540 votes, according to data from the Election Commission.

The seat was previously held by BJP's Manohar Lal Khattar, who had won it in the 2019 Assembly polls by over 45,000 votes against the same opponent. The counting of votes for this critical assembly seat commenced at 8 am, coinciding with the tallying for 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana.

Polling for the Karnal seat and all 10 Lok Sabha constituencies occurred during the sixth phase of the general elections on May 25. Chief Minister Saini, the outgoing MP from Kurukshetra and state BJP chief, replaced Khattar after his resignation necessitated the by-election. In a parallel electoral battle, Khattar is leading in the Karnal parliamentary seat by over 2.3 lakh votes.

