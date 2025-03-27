Left Menu

Controversial Claims as AAP Leader Challenges BJP Win in Delhi

The Delhi High Court is set to review AAP leader Somnath Bharti's challenge to BJP's Satish Upadhyay's election victory in Malviya Nagar. Bharti accuses Upadhyay of corrupt practices. The court has asked Bharti to provide documents supporting his claims of a pending criminal case against Upadhyay.

Updated: 27-03-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 13:34 IST
Controversial Claims as AAP Leader Challenges BJP Win in Delhi
Somnath Bharti
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court is poised to scrutinize a plea by AAP's Somnath Bharti contesting the electoral victory of BJP's Satish Upadhyay in the Malviya Nagar assembly elections.

Scheduled for April 8, the court session will see Bharti presenting documents to substantiate his accusations of an unresolved criminal case against the winning candidate.

Alleging corrupt practices under the Representation of People Act, Bharti's plea faces opposition from Upadhyay's defense, led by Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, who refuted claims of any pending FIR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

