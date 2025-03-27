Controversial Claims as AAP Leader Challenges BJP Win in Delhi

The Delhi High Court is poised to scrutinize a plea by AAP's Somnath Bharti contesting the electoral victory of BJP's Satish Upadhyay in the Malviya Nagar assembly elections.

Scheduled for April 8, the court session will see Bharti presenting documents to substantiate his accusations of an unresolved criminal case against the winning candidate.

Alleging corrupt practices under the Representation of People Act, Bharti's plea faces opposition from Upadhyay's defense, led by Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, who refuted claims of any pending FIR.

