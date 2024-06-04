Left Menu

Biden Pushes for Crucial Gaza Ceasefire Deal

U.S. President Joe Biden sees the current ceasefire proposal as the best opportunity to rescue hostages in Gaza and halt the conflict. The United States will collaborate with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to finalize the deal, while awaiting Hamas's response, according to White House spokesman John Kirby.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-06-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 21:42 IST
Biden Pushes for Crucial Gaza Ceasefire Deal
Joe Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden believes the ceasefire deal on the table is the best chance to get hostages out of Gaza and end hostilities, the White House said on Tuesday.

The United States will continue to work with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to try to get the proposal over finish line, spokesman John Kirby said. Hamas has not yet responded to the proposal.

