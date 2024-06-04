Biden Pushes for Crucial Gaza Ceasefire Deal

U.S. President Joe Biden believes the ceasefire deal on the table is the best chance to get hostages out of Gaza and end hostilities, the White House said on Tuesday.

The United States will continue to work with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to try to get the proposal over finish line, spokesman John Kirby said. Hamas has not yet responded to the proposal.

