Biden Pushes for Crucial Gaza Ceasefire Deal
U.S. President Joe Biden sees the current ceasefire proposal as the best opportunity to rescue hostages in Gaza and halt the conflict. The United States will collaborate with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to finalize the deal, while awaiting Hamas's response, according to White House spokesman John Kirby.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-06-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 21:42 IST
