Trinamool Congress Sweeps Bengal: Massive Victory Margins in Lok Sabha Polls

Several candidates from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured significant victories in the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal. Highlights include Abhishek Banerjee's victory by over 7 lakh votes in Diamond Harbour and Pratima Mondal's triumph in Joynagar. Other notable winners include Asit Kumar Mal, Sajda Ahmed, and Kirti Azad.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-06-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 21:48 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a sweeping triumph, candidates from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured massive victories across 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal.

Leading the charge is TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, whose Diamond Harbour victory came with a staggering 7 lakh-plus vote margin. Banerjee amassed 10,43,493 votes, dwarfing the 3,32,563 tally of his closest contender, BJP's Abhijit Das.

Another notable victory was in Joynagar, where TMC's Pratima Mondal clinched 8,94,312 votes, trouncing BJP's Ashok Kandary by over 4.7 lakh votes.

In Bolpur, Asit Kumar Mal triumphed over BJP's Piya Saha by a margin of 3,27,253 votes, amassing 8,55,633 votes against Saha's 5,28,380.

Similarly, in Uluberia, Sajda Ahmed secured 7,24,622 votes, defeating BJP's Arunuday Paul Chowdhury by 2,18,673 votes.

At Bardhaman Purba, TMC candidate Sharmila Sarkar won 7,20,302 votes, surpassing BJP's Asim Kumar Sarkar by 1,60,572 votes.

The race for Bardhaman-Durgapur saw TMC candidate Kirti Azad, a former cricketer, defeat BJP's Dilip Ghosh by 1,37,981 votes with a tally of 7,20,667.

Lastly, in Jangipur, TMC's Khalilur Rahaman secured 5,44,427 votes, defeating Murtoja Hossain Bokul of the Congress by 1,16,637 votes.

