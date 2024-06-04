Trinamool Congress Sweeps Bengal: Massive Victory Margins in Lok Sabha Polls

In a sweeping triumph, candidates from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured massive victories across 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal.

Leading the charge is TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, whose Diamond Harbour victory came with a staggering 7 lakh-plus vote margin. Banerjee amassed 10,43,493 votes, dwarfing the 3,32,563 tally of his closest contender, BJP's Abhijit Das.

Another notable victory was in Joynagar, where TMC's Pratima Mondal clinched 8,94,312 votes, trouncing BJP's Ashok Kandary by over 4.7 lakh votes.

In Bolpur, Asit Kumar Mal triumphed over BJP's Piya Saha by a margin of 3,27,253 votes, amassing 8,55,633 votes against Saha's 5,28,380.

Similarly, in Uluberia, Sajda Ahmed secured 7,24,622 votes, defeating BJP's Arunuday Paul Chowdhury by 2,18,673 votes.

At Bardhaman Purba, TMC candidate Sharmila Sarkar won 7,20,302 votes, surpassing BJP's Asim Kumar Sarkar by 1,60,572 votes.

The race for Bardhaman-Durgapur saw TMC candidate Kirti Azad, a former cricketer, defeat BJP's Dilip Ghosh by 1,37,981 votes with a tally of 7,20,667.

Lastly, in Jangipur, TMC's Khalilur Rahaman secured 5,44,427 votes, defeating Murtoja Hossain Bokul of the Congress by 1,16,637 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)