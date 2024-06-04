Balwant Wankhede Triumphs over Navneet Rana in Amravati

In a tight race in the Amravati Lok Sabha constituency in eastern Maharashtra, Congress' Balwant Wankhede emerged victorious over the incumbent MP and BJP candidate, Navneet Rana.

Official election results released on Tuesday showed that Wankhede secured 5,26,271 votes, surpassing Rana's 5,06,540 votes by a margin of 19,731.

This win marks a significant victory for the Congress party in the region, altering the political landscape significantly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)