Left Menu

Balwant Wankhede Triumphs over Navneet Rana in Amravati

In a closely contested election, Congress' Balwant Wankhede defeated BJP's Navneet Rana by 19,731 votes in the Amravati Lok Sabha constituency, Maharashtra. Wankhede secured 5,26,271 votes while Rana garnered 5,06,540 votes.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 04-06-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 22:19 IST
Balwant Wankhede Triumphs over Navneet Rana in Amravati
  • Country:
  • India

In a tight race in the Amravati Lok Sabha constituency in eastern Maharashtra, Congress' Balwant Wankhede emerged victorious over the incumbent MP and BJP candidate, Navneet Rana.

Official election results released on Tuesday showed that Wankhede secured 5,26,271 votes, surpassing Rana's 5,06,540 votes by a margin of 19,731.

This win marks a significant victory for the Congress party in the region, altering the political landscape significantly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024