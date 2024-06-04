BJP Nears Majority in Odisha Assembly, BJD Struggles to Keep Stronghold

In a significant political shift, the BJP is edging closer to a majority in the Odisha Assembly election, securing 51 seats and leading in 27 additional constituencies according to the Election Commission of India. This election marks a crucial turnover as the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), in power since 2000, won 38 seats and led in 13 constituencies.

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik faced a challenging electoral battle. He trailed behind BJP's Laxman Bag by 16,321 votes in the Kantabanji Assembly seat in Bolangir district, yet leading by 4,649 votes over his BJP rival Sisir Kumar Mishra in the Hinjili seat of Ganjam district.

Congress continued its struggle, securing nine seats and leading in five more. Independents emerged victorious in three segments, while key BJP candidates like Prithviraj Hairchandran and Ashwini Kumar Sarangi registered notable wins, further emphasizing the shifting political landscape in Odisha.

