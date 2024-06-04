BJP Nears Majority in Odisha Assembly, BJD Struggles to Keep Stronghold
The BJP is poised to achieve a majority in the Odisha Assembly election, winning 51 seats and leading in 27 other constituencies. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), in power since 2000, has managed to secure 38 seats. Meanwhile, Congress has won nine seats with independents securing three assemblies.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political shift, the BJP is edging closer to a majority in the Odisha Assembly election, securing 51 seats and leading in 27 additional constituencies according to the Election Commission of India. This election marks a crucial turnover as the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), in power since 2000, won 38 seats and led in 13 constituencies.
Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik faced a challenging electoral battle. He trailed behind BJP's Laxman Bag by 16,321 votes in the Kantabanji Assembly seat in Bolangir district, yet leading by 4,649 votes over his BJP rival Sisir Kumar Mishra in the Hinjili seat of Ganjam district.
Congress continued its struggle, securing nine seats and leading in five more. Independents emerged victorious in three segments, while key BJP candidates like Prithviraj Hairchandran and Ashwini Kumar Sarangi registered notable wins, further emphasizing the shifting political landscape in Odisha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai Court Lifts Liquor Ban Post Election Results
Stocks continue to consolidate ahead of Lok Sabha election results
Opposition Leaders Urge for Precedence of Postal Ballots in Election Results
Modi's Historic Third Term: India Awaits Election Results
Delhi: Nitish Kumar meets PM Modi ahead of Lok Sabha election results