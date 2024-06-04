Biden Introduces Strict New Asylum Rules Ahead of November Elections

President Joe Biden has unveiled an ambitious plan aimed at imposing stringent restrictions on asylum seekers at the US-Mexico border. The move, which comes ahead of the November elections, seeks to counter immigration as a looming political liability. A White House proclamation detailed that asylum will be denied to migrants if US officials judge the southern border to be under strain.

The Democratic president's decision follows the breakdown of a bipartisan deal in Congress, rejected by most Republicans under the influence of Donald Trump. The new asylum restrictions will be triggered when border encounters exceed 2,500 per day, a number already surpassed, implying immediate implementation. Measures include rapid removals and possible criminal prosecution for non-compliant migrants.

Although the Biden administration has arrangements in place with Mexico to accept certain deported citizens, many operational and legal complexities remain. Using the legal authority granted under Section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, Biden's order aims to be both tougher and more humane compared to previous directives. Yet, criticisms and legal challenges from various quarters are anticipated, casting uncertainty over the directive's future.

