Jugal Kishore Sharma Clinches Third Term in Jammu Lok Sabha

Sitting MP Jugal Kishore Sharma retained his seat in the Jammu Lok Sabha constituency, marking his third consecutive victory. He credited his success to the people and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sharma, who began his tenure as an MP in 2014, received 6,87,588 votes, outperforming his nearest rival, Raman Bhalla, the vice president of Jammu and Kashmir Congress, by 1,35,498 votes. Bhalla, who previously lost to Sharma in 2019, secured 5,52,090 votes.

Jagdish Raj of the BSP secured 10,300 votes, while advocate Ankur Sharma of the Ekam Sanatam Bharat Dal received 4,278 votes.

''This victory is dedicated to the people of Jammu, Samba, and Reasi. Their continuous trust in me is significant. The people, BJP, and Prime Minister Modi are the true victors here,'' Sharma told PTI.

He emphasized the developmental strides made in Jammu under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. ''Our accomplishments in Jammu's development are thanks to Modi ji. We aim to continue serving the people and their development needs,'' he stated.

Upon inquiry about a potential ministerial role, Sharma remarked, ''I am a committed party worker. A ministerial post is not necessary for me; I am content working as a dedicated foot soldier.''

During the 2019 elections, Sharma won with a margin of 3,02,875 votes, garnering 8,58,066 votes against Bhalla's 5,55,191. In 2014, he defeated Congress candidate Madan Lal Sharma by 2,57,000 votes.

An RSS worker, Sharma was a two-time MLA from Nagrota before becoming the president of the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit in 2012.

After the victory announcement, BJP supporters celebrated vigorously with sweets, dance, and music, dancing to the rhythm of dholaks.

Escorted by a large group of party workers, Sharma and the party unit's president, Ravinder Raina, moved from the counting center to the BJP office in a celebratory procession.

The Jammu Lok Sabha seat has historically shifted hands, with eight wins for the Congress, five for the BJP, one for the National Conference, and one by an Independent candidate. This election saw Sharma poll fewer votes compared to his 2019 tally, receiving 6,77,571 votes (49.34 per cent) against 8,58,066 votes (58.02 per cent) in 2019.

