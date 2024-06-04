BJP Holds Strong in Gujarat, Congress Claims Banaskantha
The BJP secured 25 out of 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, continuing its dominance. Notable winners include Amit Shah and Mansukh Mandaviya. The Congress, however, broke a decade-long jinx by winning the Banaskantha seat. BJP's introspection to follow after losing the seat by a thin margin.
BJP has clinched 25 out of 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, cementing its dominance in the state. Notable victories include Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. However, the Congress broke its decade-long losing streak by winning the Banaskantha seat.
"Though we had resolved to win all 26 seats like in previous elections, we could not achieve it. We will introspect to find our mistakes," said CR Paatil, Gujarat BJP president.
In a rare stumble, BJP's margin narrowed in Banaskantha, leading to a win for Congress candidate Geniben Thakor. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also acknowledged possible errors.
