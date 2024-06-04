BJP Holds Strong in Gujarat, Congress Claims Banaskantha

BJP has clinched 25 out of 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, cementing its dominance in the state. Notable victories include Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. However, the Congress broke its decade-long losing streak by winning the Banaskantha seat.

"Though we had resolved to win all 26 seats like in previous elections, we could not achieve it. We will introspect to find our mistakes," said CR Paatil, Gujarat BJP president.

In a rare stumble, BJP's margin narrowed in Banaskantha, leading to a win for Congress candidate Geniben Thakor. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also acknowledged possible errors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)