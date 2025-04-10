Left Menu

Race for Tamil Nadu BJP President Heats Up Ahead of Amit Shah's Visit

The Tamil Nadu BJP has invited applications for the state president's position, aligning with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Chennai. Current state chief, K Annamalai, stated an official announcement will be made soon. Nomination forms are available online, with results expected by April 12.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-04-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 20:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu BJP has initiated the process of selecting its next state president by inviting applications from interested party members. The move comes amid a visit by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrives in Chennai to assess the local political landscape.

Tamil Nadu's current BJP state chief, K Annamalai, previously declared he was not seeking the position but noted that official announcements regarding the leadership would be made on April 11. Annamalai hinted that Shah's visit and feedback from party members could shape the forthcoming decision.

Party members aspiring for the president's position or as national general committee members can submit their nominations at the party's state headquarters in Kamalalayam. The nomination process will close tomorrow, April 11, and the results will be officially announced on April 12, as per the party's release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

