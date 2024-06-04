BJP secures 17 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, Congress improves performance to nine

Even as the Congress won the Assembly elections comfortably in Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a majority of the Lok Sabha seats in the state, taking its tally to 17. However, the BJP will observe that its performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka has declined, with the party's seats reducing from 26 in the 2019 elections to 17 in 2024.

Janata Dal (Secular), which contested as an ally with the BJP in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), won two seats, taking the total tally of the alliance to 19. The Congress's performance in its ruled state has improved, increasing from one seat in 2019 to nine seats in 2024.

Polling for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka was held in the second and third phases on April 26 and May 7, respectively. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai clinched Haveri seat with a margin of 43,513 votes. BJP's Jagdish Shettar won the Belgaum parliamentary seat with a margin of 178,437 votes. PC Gaddigoudar won the Bagalkot seat by 68,399 votes, Ramesh Jigajinagi--Bijapur by 77,229 votes, Basavaraj Bommai--Haveri by 43,513 votes, Pralhad Joshi--Dharwad by 97,324 votes, Vishweshwar Hegde--Uttara Kannada by 337,428 votes, BY Raghavendra--Shimoga by 243,715 votes, Kota Srinivas Poojary--Udupi Chikmagalur by 259,175 votes, Captain Brijesh Chowta--Dakshina Kannada by 149,208 votes, Govind Makthappa Karjol--Chitradurga by 48,121 votes, V Somanna--Tumkur by 175,594 votes, and Yaduveer Wadiyar--Mysore by 139,262 votes.

CN Manjunath won the Bangalore Rural seat, beating Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh by a margin of 269,647 votes. Tejasvi Surya won Bangalore South, beating Congress's Sowmya Reddy by a margin of 277,083 votes.

On the other hand, Congress won the most controversial Hassan seat, after sitting MP Prajwal Revanna was accused in an obscene video case. Revanna lost the seat to Congress's Shreyas M Patel by a margin of 42,649 votes. Similarly, Congress leader, Priyanka Satish Jarkiholi won the Chikkodi seat by a margin of 90,834 votes while Radhakrishna won the Gulbarga seat by 27,205 votes. G kumar Naik emerged victorious from Raichur by a margin of 79,781 votes, Sagar Eshwar Khandre from Bidar by 1,28,875, K Rajashekar from Koppal by 46,357, E Tukaram from Bellary by 98,992, Prabha Mallikarjun from Davanagree by 26,094 and Sunil Bose from Chamarajanagar by 1,88,706 votes.

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy won the Mandya seat by a margin of 284,620 votes. Mallesh Babu won the Kolar seat by 71,388 votes. According to the latest ECI trends, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is ahead in 293 seats, while the INDIA bloc is leading in 232 seats.

The BJP is ahead or has won 240 seats. The BJP had won a majority on its own in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, securing 282 seats in 2014 and improving its tally to 303 seats in the 2019 elections.

The Lok Sabha polls were held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. (ANI)

