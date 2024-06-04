Uddhav Thackeray's Political Odyssey: From Reluctance to Relinquishment and Resurgence

Uddhav Thackeray's rise from uncertainty to becoming a prominent political figure is emblematic of his resilience. In the span of a few years, he transformed the Shiv Sena from a party rooted in aggressive Hindutva to a liberal outfit.

Thackeray's tenure as Maharashtra Chief Minister was marked by his unique approach, often conducting governance through Facebook live sessions during the COVID-19 crisis. Despite facing criticism and a subsequent rebellion from Eknath Shinde in 2022, which led to his resignation and a significant setback, Thackeray rebounded by harnessing public sympathy.

As the face of the opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi, Thackeray mobilized substantial support during the Lok Sabha elections, although the Shiv Sena (UBT) faced mixed results. The upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections will be a definitive test of his political mettle.

