Gaurav Gogoi's Strategic Win in Jorhat: BJP's Campaign Tactics Fall Flat

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi's victory in Assam's Jorhat, hailed as significant by BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia, showcases the ineffectiveness of grandiose campaigns and arrogant political rhetoric. Gogoi triumphed over the ruling BJP's Topon Kumar Gogoi by a substantial margin. This win is a testament to meaningful political strategy.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-06-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 23:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant turn of events, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi achieved a notable victory in Assam's Jorhat constituency, a win described as both 'amazing and significant' by BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia.

Saikia criticized his own party's campaign tactics, highlighting that lavish spending, extensive publicity, and a slew of leader appearances did not resonate with voters. This critique follows Gogoi's triumph over the incumbent BJP candidate Topon Kumar Gogoi, with an impressive margin of 1,44,393 votes, according to the Election Commission.

'Special congratulations to @GauravGogoiAsm for your amazing win. This result is very significant in Jorhat in many ways,' Saikia expressed on X, emphasizing that ostentatious campaigns do not guarantee electoral success.

Gaurav Gogoi acknowledged Saikia's message and commended his dedication to the people, particularly during flooding crises and his commitment to agro-tourism in Khumtai.

Despite an intensive campaign led by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, which included multiple meetings and roadshows, the BJP failed to secure the Jorhat seat.

