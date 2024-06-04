"People voted for change...:" Congress leader Harish Rawat

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat launched a scathing attack at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), saying that those who gave the slogan of '400 paar' has struggled to attain even 272 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "The people voted for a change, for INDIA and our alliance. For those who gave the slogan of '400 paar', it has now become a 'Mahabharat' for them to reach 272. They stand nowhere," Rawat said.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami joined the celebrations with workers at the BJP state office in Dehradun after the BJP bagged three seats in the hill state. He said that this result reflects the faith of the people of Devbhoomi in the revolutionary decisions taken under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various public welfare schemes.

The Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the hardworking and diligent workers for this massive victory. As per the latest ECI trend, the BJP registered victory on three seats and is leading on the remaining two seats.

Trivendra Singh Rawat won Haridwar by a margin of 1,64,056 votes. He defeated Congress' Virendra Rawat and grabbed a total of 6,53,808 votes. While BJP's Ajat Bhatt won Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar with 334548 votes and Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah bagged Tehri Garhwal seat by defeating Congress leader Jot Singh Gunsola by 272493 votes. According to the latest ECI data, Ajay Tamta leading against Pradeep Tamta in Almora.

The Lok Sabha election in Uttarakhand was held in the first phase on April 19. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and 2014 also, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won elections in all the five parliamentary seats in the hill state.

Both the Congress and BSP failed to open their account in 2019 and 2014 respectively. The BJP's vote share in 2014 was 55.30 per cent and the Congress got 34 per cent. (ANI)

