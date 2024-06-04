BJP and JMM Split Victories in Jharkhand Lok Sabha Elections

The BJP on Tuesday emerged victorious in Chatra, Hazaribag, and Jamshedpur Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand, solidifying its foothold as the Election Commission announced the results.

In detailed outcomes, BJP's Kali Charan Singh outpaced Congress's KN Tripathi in Chatra by an impressive 2.20 lakh votes, while Bidyut Baran Mahato retained his Jamshedpur seat against JMM's Samir Kumar Mohanty, winning by 2.59 lakh votes. Union minister and BJP MP Annapurna Devi also secured the Koderma seat, defeating CPI(ML)L's Vinod Kumar Singh by a margin of 3.77 lakh votes.

Meanwhile, JMM clinched victories in Rajmahal and Dumka, both reserved for Scheduled Tribes. Nalin Soren of JMM defeated BJP's Sita Soren in Dumka by 22,527 votes, while Vijay Kumar Hansdak retained the Rajmahal seat, defeating BJP's Tala Marandi by 1.78 lakh votes. These results delineate a competitive political landscape in Jharkhand.

