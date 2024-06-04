BJP Reflects on West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Results Amid Increased Vote Share

The BJP described Tuesday's results of the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal as falling short of expectations but noted an increase in the party's vote percentage.

BJP state spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya expressed satisfaction over the rejection of three TMC candidates by voters who had switched sides without resigning from their posts in the previous assembly polls. He remarked that this rejection reflects the electorate's disapproval of opportunistic politicians.

Out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the BJP secured 10 wins and was leading in two additional constituencies until 10:45 PM. Meanwhile, the ruling TMC garnered 28 seats and led in one more, as per Election Commission data. 'Our results were not as expected. We respect the people's mandate in Bengal and will introspect. However, our vote share has certainly grown compared to 2019,' Bhattacharya stated, without providing specific figures.

Highlighting the defeat of TMC's Biswajit Das, Mukutmani Adhikari, and Krishna Kalyani, Bhattacharya pointed out that their unsuccessful bids demonstrate the public's stance against political opportunism. Bhattacharya also emphasized that the victory of BJP candidate Shantanu Thakur from Bongaon signaled that the electorate, including members of the Matua community, dismissed TMC's misleading narratives about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Fearing a rise in violence and attacks on BJP supporters by TMC operatives in different regions, Bhattacharya announced the establishment of a 'control room' at the party's state headquarters to support party members. 'We suspect more attacks in areas where BJP candidates received higher vote shares,' he noted.

Bhattacharya condemned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's derogatory remarks about the BJP in her post-result press conferences. 'Perhaps this aligns with a party that disrespects the constitutional head (governor) and lacks faith in democratic principles. However, we do not hold grudges; we believe in congratulating the winners,' the BJP leader asserted.

Leader of Opposition and BJP's Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari reflected on the party's performance, 'We predicted a higher seat count. We will analyze the outcomes thoroughly.'

