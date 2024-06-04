JMM Surges Ahead in Jharkhand: BJP-AJSU Alliance Suffers Major Defeat

The ruling JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand has delivered a significant blow to the BJP-AJSU Party alliance by winning all five tribal seats in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP-AJSU alliance had initially won 12 seats in 2019, but their tally has now been reduced to nine.

JMM candidates showcased strong performances, retaining key seats with considerable margins, underscoring the shifting political landscape in Jharkhand.

