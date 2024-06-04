Left Menu

JMM Surges Ahead in Jharkhand: BJP-AJSU Alliance Suffers Major Defeat

The ruling JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand secured all five tribal seats in the Lok Sabha polls, delivering a significant blow to the BJP-AJSU Party alliance. Despite winning 12 seats in 2019, the alliance saw its tally reduced to nine. Key seats were retained by JMM candidates with considerable margins.

  • Country:
  • India

The ruling JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand has delivered a significant blow to the BJP-AJSU Party alliance by winning all five tribal seats in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP-AJSU alliance had initially won 12 seats in 2019, but their tally has now been reduced to nine.

JMM candidates showcased strong performances, retaining key seats with considerable margins, underscoring the shifting political landscape in Jharkhand.

