BJP Sweeps All 29 Lok Sabha Seats in Madhya Pradesh, Makes Historic Win

The BJP on Tuesday accomplished a historic triumph in Madhya Pradesh, clinching all 29 Lok Sabha seats, including the Congress stronghold Chhindwara. This milestone victory saw Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Faggan Singh Kulaste, and Virendra Kumar among the notable winners.

With all 29 seats secured, the BJP became the first political party in 40 years to achieve such a feat in Madhya Pradesh. The last time a party swept the state was in 1984 when the Congress won all 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in undivided MP.

The BJP's victory margin ranged between 1 lakh and 5 lakh votes in 26 constituencies, and slightly below 1 lakh in Bhind, Gwalior, and Morena. The most impressive win came from Indore's Shankar Lalwani, who secured the seat by a potentially record-breaking margin of 11,75,092 votes.

Another remarkable triumph was in Vidisha, where former CM and BJP stalwart Shivraj Singh Chouhan won by 8.21 lakh votes. The party also achieved significant wins in Khajuraho, Guna, Bhopal, and Mandsaur with margins over 5 lakh votes.

A notable breakthrough for the BJP was in Chhindwara, a constituency it had not won since 1997. BJP's Bunty Vivek Sahu defeated sitting MP Nakul Nath by 1,13,618 votes. In a strategic move, BJP focused on Chhindwara long before the elections, ensuring Kamal Nath was tied down to campaign for his son Nakul.

Additionally, BJP members and Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Faggan Singh Kulaste triumphed from Guna and Mandla respectively. The party's intensive campaign efforts, combined with Prime Minister Modi's multiple rallies and strategic shifts, played a crucial role in this sweeping win.

