Historic BJP Victory in Satara Municipal Elections

The Maharashtra municipal elections saw a historic win for BJP candidate Amol Mohite, who clinched the municipal president position in Satara district with a staggering lead of 42,000 votes. This margin is notable even when compared to assembly election results.

Vote counting for elections across 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats commenced at 10 am Sunday, with early trends indicating a strong lead for the Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Ajit Pawar's NCP, and Shinde's Shiv Sena.

According to PWD Minister Shivendrasinh Bhosale's office, Mohite secured 57,596 votes, soundly defeating NCP's Suvarnadevi Patil, who garnered 15,556 votes. Meanwhile, the alliance achieved a clean sweep in the Khed council in Ratnagiri district, winning all seats.

