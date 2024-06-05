AIUDF Chief Ajmal Vows Comeback After Crushing Defeat in Dhubri

In a major political setback, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal has accepted the staggering defeat in Dhubri, losing by more than 10 lakh votes. Addressing a late-night press conference, Ajmal emphasized that the party would conduct a detailed analysis to comprehend the loss fully.

Despite the drubbing in three Lok Sabha seats, Ajmal remains resolute about a resurgence in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. 'It is a significant setback,' Ajmal admitted, 'but we will meticulously investigate the reasons behind it.'

Congratulating Congress's Rakibul Hussain, who secured the Dhubri seat with a commanding lead, Ajmal pointed out that the same electorate had previously supported him for three consecutive terms. He also blamed a 'tsunami' of sentiment against Prime Minister Modi's policies for the overall defeat. Nonetheless, Ajmal remains optimistic, drawing parallels with political comebacks worldwide.

