AIUDF Chief Ajmal Vows Comeback After Crushing Defeat in Dhubri

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal addresses loss in Dhubri by over 10 lakh votes, promising a comeback in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. Despite facing a rout in three Lok Sabha seats, Ajmal vows thorough analysis of the defeat. Congratulating Congress's Rakibul Hussain, who won with a significant margin, Ajmal remains hopeful.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 05-06-2024 00:17 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 00:17 IST
Badruddin Ajmal
  • Country:
  • India

In a major political setback, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal has accepted the staggering defeat in Dhubri, losing by more than 10 lakh votes. Addressing a late-night press conference, Ajmal emphasized that the party would conduct a detailed analysis to comprehend the loss fully.

Despite the drubbing in three Lok Sabha seats, Ajmal remains resolute about a resurgence in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. 'It is a significant setback,' Ajmal admitted, 'but we will meticulously investigate the reasons behind it.'

Congratulating Congress's Rakibul Hussain, who secured the Dhubri seat with a commanding lead, Ajmal pointed out that the same electorate had previously supported him for three consecutive terms. He also blamed a 'tsunami' of sentiment against Prime Minister Modi's policies for the overall defeat. Nonetheless, Ajmal remains optimistic, drawing parallels with political comebacks worldwide.

